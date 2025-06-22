NBA Finals Most Valuable Players

2025 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City 2024 — Jaylen Brown, Boston 2023 — Nikola Jokic, Denver 2022 — Stephen Curry,…

2025 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

2024 — Jaylen Brown, Boston

2023 — Nikola Jokic, Denver

2022 — Stephen Curry, Golden State

2021 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2020 — LeBron James, L.A. Lakers

2019 — Kawhi Leonard, Toronto

2018 — Kevin Durant, Golden State

2017 — Kevin Durant, Golden State

2016 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2015 — Andre Iguodala, Golden State

2014 — Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

2013 — LeBron James, Miami

2012 — LeBron James, Miami

2011 — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2010 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2009 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2008 — Paul Pierce, Boston

2007 — Tony Parker, San Antonio

2006 — Dwyane Wade, Miami

2005 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2004 — Chauncey Billups, Detroit

2003 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2002 — Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers

2001 — Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers

2000 — Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers

1999 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1997 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1995 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1994 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1993 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1992 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1991 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1990 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit

1989 — Joe Dumars, Detroit

1988 — James Worthy, L.A. Lakers

1987 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1986 — Larry Bird, Boston

1985 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1984 — Larry Bird, Boston

1983 — Moses Malone, Philadelphia

1982 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1981 — Cedric Maxwell, Boston

1980 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1979 — Dennis Johnson, Seattle

1978 — Wes Unseld, Washington

1977 — Bill Walton, Portland

1976 — Jo Jo White, Boston

1975 — Rick Barry, Golden State

1974 — John Havlicek, Boston

1973 — Willis Reed, New York

1972 — Wilt Chamberlain, L.A. Lakers

1971 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1970 — Willis Reed, New York

1969 — Jerry West, L.A. Lakers

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.