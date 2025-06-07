NBA Finals guide: When the games are, how to watch, what the odds are

Indiana and Oklahoma City will resume NBA Finals preparations on Saturday, before Game 2 on Sunday night. Friday was technically…

Indiana and Oklahoma City will resume NBA Finals preparations on Saturday, before Game 2 on Sunday night.

Friday was technically an off day for both teams. Practices at Paycom Center will be held Saturday afternoon.

Tyrese Haliburton’s jumper with 0.3 seconds left gave the Pacers a 111-110 victory over the Thunder in Game 1 on Thursday night. It was Indiana’s only lead of the game and capped a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback.

Betting odds

Oklahoma City (-350) remains a big favorite to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, but was at -700 before the Game 1 loss. Indiana’s odds are now +275; they had been +500.

The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites over Indiana for Game 2. That’s down a point from early Friday.

The Pacers have covered in 12 of their first 17 games of these playoffs. The Thunder — favored in every game so far — have covered seven out of 17 times to this point.

NBA Finals schedule

All games of the NBA Finals will be aired on ABC.

Thursday — Game 1, Indiana 111, Oklahoma City 110

Sunday — Game 2, Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. EDT

June 11 — Game 3, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 13 — Game 4, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 16 — Game 5, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 19 — Game 6, Oklahoma City at Indiana, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 22 — Game 7, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8 p.m. EDT

(And good news: No NBA Finals games conflict with Stanley Cup Final dates!)

Key upcoming events

June 25 — NBA draft, first round.

June 26 — NBA draft, second round.

Stats of the day

— Thursday’s game was the closest Game 1 in NBA Finals history, decided by one point. There had been eight two-point Game 1s, most recently Chicago’s 84-82 win over Utah in 1997.

— Odds are, that was it for the one-point games in this series. The only NBA Finals with two games decided by exactly one point was the Golden State-Washington matchup in 1975, which was a closer-than-it-looked Warriors sweep. Golden State won those four games by an average of four points.

— Teams that were down by seven or more points with 3:00 left in an NBA Finals game were 0-121 in the play-by-play era (since 1997) before the Pacers’ Game 1 win. They trailed 106-99 with 3:00 left Thursday and won 111-110.

Quote of the day

“We have a group of guys that respond, and we are going to be ready for the next game.” — Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein.

