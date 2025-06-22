NBA Finals Game 7 Results

Record: Home 16, Away 4 2025 — Indiana at Oklahoma City; Thunder 103, Pacers 91 2016 — Cleveland at Golden…

Record: Home 16, Away 4

2025 — Indiana at Oklahoma City; Thunder 103, Pacers 91

2016 — Cleveland at Golden State; Cavaliers 93, Warriors 89

2013 — San Antonio at Miami; Heat 95, Spurs 88

2010 — Boston at L.A. Lakers; Lakers 83, Celtics 79

2005 — Detroit at San Antonio; Spurs 81, Pistons 74

1994 — New York at Houston; Rockets 90, Knicks 84

1988 — Detroit at L.A. Lakers; Lakers 108, Pistons 105

1984 — L.A. Lakers at Boston; Celtics 111, Lakers 102

1978 — Washington at Seattle; Bullets 105, SuperSonics 99

1974 — Boston at Milwaukee; Celtics 102, Bucks 87

1970 — L.A. Lakers at New York; Knicks 113, Lakers 99

1969 — Boston at L.A. Lakers; Celtics 108, Lakers 106

1966 — L.A. Lakers at Boston; Celtics 95, Lakers 93

1962 — L.A. Lakers at Boston; Celtics 110, Lakers 107, OT

1960 — St. Louis Hawks at Boston; Celtics 122, Hawks 103

1957 — St. Louis Hawks at Boston; Celtics 125, Hawks 123, 2OT

1955 — Fort Wayne Pistons at Syracuse Nationals; Nationals 92, Pistons 91

1954 — Syracuse Nationals at Minneapolis Lakers; Lakers 87, Nationals 80

1952 — New York at Minneapolis Lakers; Lakers 82, Knicks 65

1951 — New York at Rochester Royals; Royals 79, Knicks 75

