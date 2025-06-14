NASCAR-Xfinity The Chilango 150 Results

Saturday At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico City. Lap length: 2.52 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (39) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Mexico City.

Lap length: 2.52 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (39) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 65 laps, 0 points.

2. (8) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 65, 53.

3. (7) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 65, 41.

4. (34) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 65, 39.

5. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 65, 34.

6. (11) William Sawalich, Toyota, 65, 31.

7. (14) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 65, 30.

8. (18) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 65, 31.

9. (22) Harrison Burton, Ford, 65, 28.

10. (5) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 65, 37.

11. (13) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 65, 34.

12. (26) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 65, 29.

13. (29) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 65, 29.

14. (2) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 65, 0.

15. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 65, 23.

16. (17) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 65, 24.

17. (27) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 65, 20.

18. (10) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 65, 27.

19. (4) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 65, 28.

20. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 65, 17.

21. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 65, 16.

22. (23) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 65, 15.

23. (6) Sam Mayer, Ford, 65, 14.

24. (28) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 65, 13.

25. (15) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 65, 24.

26. (37) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 65, 11.

27. (24) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 65, 10.

28. (36) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 65, 9.

29. (30) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 65, 8.

30. (16) Andres Perez De Lara, Chevrolet, 65, 0.

31. (9) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 64, 15.

32. (25) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 61, 5.

33. (20) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 8.

34. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 50, 3.

35. (35) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 46, 2.

36. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 43, 1.

37. (31) Ruben Rovelo, Ford, 43, 1.

38. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, suspension, 40, 1.

39. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, engine, 36, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 69.278 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 16 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.598 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 17 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0; T.Gibbs 1-18; C.Kvapil 19-23; C.Zilisch 24-38; S.Smith 39-43; T.Gray 44; C.Zilisch 45-46; D.Suárez 47-65

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Suárez, 1 time for 19 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 18 laps; C.Zilisch, 2 times for 17 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Kvapil, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; J.Love, 1; C.Zilisch, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 586; 2. A.Hill, 532; 3. S.Mayer, 487; 4. J.Love, 459; 5. C.Zilisch, 429; 6. S.Creed, 415; 7. C.Kvapil, 408; 8. B.Jones, 403; 9. J.Burton, 396; 10. S.Smith, 377; 11. H.Burton, 376; 12. R.Sieg, 373; 13. T.Gray, 369; 14. N.Sanchez, 358; 15. D.Dye, 329; 16. D.Thompson, 314.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.