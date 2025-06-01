NASCAR-Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 Results

Saturday At Nashville Superspeedway Lebanon, Tenn. Lap length: 1.33 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 188…

Saturday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 188 laps, 61 points.

2. (10) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 188, 44.

3. (3) Sam Mayer, Ford, 188, 44.

4. (5) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 188, 48.

5. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 188, 0.

6. (8) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 188, 40.

7. (2) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 188, 41.

8. (15) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 188, 29.

9. (6) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 188, 35.

10. (14) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 188, 27.

11. (21) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 188, 26.

12. (17) Harrison Burton, Ford, 188, 25.

13. (13) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 188, 27.

14. (7) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 188, 23.

15. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 188, 22.

16. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 188, 21.

17. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 188, 20.

18. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 188, 28.

19. (34) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 188, 18.

20. (30) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 187, 17.

21. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 187, 16.

22. (36) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 187, 15.

23. (37) Logan Bearden, Chevrolet, 187, 14.

24. (38) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 187, 13.

25. (24) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 187, 13.

26. (28) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 187, 11.

27. (33) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 187, 10.

28. (32) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 187, 9.

29. (23) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 187, 8.

30. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 187, 7.

31. (35) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 187, 6.

32. (22) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 186, 13.

33. (20) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 184, 4.

34. (1) William Sawalich, Toyota, engine, 163, 3.

35. (12) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, accident, 98, 4.

36. (25) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 98, 1.

37. (29) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 35, 1.

38. (19) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, disqualified, 188, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.003 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 15 minutes, 9 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.289 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Sawalich 0-37; J.Allgaier 38; D.Dye 39-41; J.Clements 42; J.Allgaier 43-94; S.Creed 95-119; C.Zilisch 120-137; B.Jones 138-140; J.Allgaier 141-188

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 101 laps; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 37 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 25 laps; C.Zilisch, 1 time for 18 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps; D.Dye, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; J.Love, 1; C.Zilisch, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 583; 2. A.Hill, 491; 3. S.Mayer, 473; 4. J.Love, 432; 5. C.Zilisch, 395; 6. S.Creed, 381; 7. C.Kvapil, 380; 8. B.Jones, 379; 9. J.Burton, 365; 10. R.Sieg, 365; 11. H.Burton, 348; 12. N.Sanchez, 343; 13. S.Smith, 340; 14. T.Gray, 316; 15. D.Dye, 300; 16. D.Thompson, 285.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

