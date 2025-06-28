NASCAR-Xfinity Focused Health 250 Results

Friday At EchoPark Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (11) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 163…

Friday

At EchoPark Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 163 laps, 51 points.

2. (24) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 163, 46.

3. (3) Sam Mayer, Ford, 163, 43.

4. (6) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 163, 38.

5. (7) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 163, 42.

6. (5) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 163, 39.

7. (10) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 163, 30.

8. (22) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 163, 37.

9. (21) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 163, 31.

10. (26) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 163, 27.

11. (29) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 163, 37.

12. (19) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 163, 28.

13. (9) Harrison Burton, Ford, 163, 24.

14. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 163, 33.

15. (33) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 163, 30.

16. (27) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 163, 21.

17. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 163, 30.

18. (34) Joey Gase, Ford, 163, 19.

19. (17) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 163, 18.

20. (37) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 163, 17.

21. (28) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 163, 17.

22. (15) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 163, 17.

23. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 163, 14.

24. (35) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 163, 13.

25. (31) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 163, 12.

26. (2) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 158, 12.

27. (38) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 153, 10.

28. (8) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, accident, 138, 9.

29. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 53, 8.

30. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, dvp, 46, 7.

31. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 42, 6.

32. (1) Sheldon Creed, Ford, accident, 41, 5.

33. (14) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 40, 4.

34. (23) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, accident, 40, 0.

35. (20) Patrick Staropoli, Toyota, accident, 40, 2.

36. (12) William Sawalich, Toyota, accident, 4, 1.

37. (18) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1.

38. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.408 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 36 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .104 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 58 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Creed 0-37; S.Mayer 38-40; T.Gray 41-50; C.Zilisch 51-82; C.Kvapil 83-85; B.Jones 86-90; T.Gray 91-94; A.Almirola 95-142; N.Sanchez 143-145; J.Love 146-147; N.Sanchez 148-156; J.Love 157; N.Sanchez 158-163

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Almirola, 1 time for 48 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 37 laps; C.Zilisch, 1 time for 32 laps; N.Sanchez, 3 times for 18 laps; T.Gray, 2 times for 14 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Kvapil, 1 time for 3 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Love, 2 times for 3 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; C.Zilisch, 2; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; S.Smith, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 624; 2. S.Mayer, 561; 3. A.Hill, 548; 4. J.Love, 541; 5. C.Zilisch, 526; 6. C.Kvapil, 488; 7. B.Jones, 466; 8. T.Gray, 453; 9. J.Burton, 445; 10. N.Sanchez, 436; 11. S.Creed, 425; 12. R.Sieg, 425; 13. H.Burton, 424; 14. S.Smith, 419; 15. C.Eckes, 374; 16. D.Dye, 373.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

