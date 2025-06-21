NASCAR-Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 Results

Saturday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 58 points.

2. (10) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 100, 42.

3. (15) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 100, 46.

4. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

5. (5) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 100, 44.

6. (22) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 100, 33.

7. (6) Sam Mayer, Ford, 100, 30.

8. (13) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 100, 37.

9. (7) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 100, 37.

10. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100, 31.

11. (20) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 100, 27.

12. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100, 27.

13. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 100, 24.

14. (16) Harrison Burton, Ford, 100, 23.

15. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 100, 22.

16. (19) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 100, 21.

17. (25) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 100, 20.

18. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 100, 29.

19. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 100, 18.

20. (29) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 100, 17.

21. (4) William Sawalich, Toyota, 100, 20.

22. (23) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 100, 15.

23. (31) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 100, 14.

24. (36) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 100, 13.

25. (37) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 100, 12.

26. (32) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 100, 11.

27. (38) Logan Bearden, Chevrolet, 100, 10.

28. (3) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 100, 26.

29. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 100, 8.

30. (35) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

31. (18) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 100, 6.

32. (24) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 100, 5.

33. (34) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 99, 4.

34. (33) Carson Ware, Ford, 99, 3.

35. (14) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 96, 3.

36. (12) Sheldon Creed, Ford, accident, 88, 4.

37. (30) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, suspension, 69, 1.

38. (17) Justin Bonsignore, Toyota, engine, 7, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 103.724 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 24 minutes, 37 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .437 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-22; B.Jones 23-28; H.Burton 29-31; J.Allgaier 32-41; C.Zilisch 42-67; C.Elliott 68-71; S.Mayer 72; C.Zilisch 73-75; C.Elliott 76-87; J.Love 88-95; C.Zilisch 96-100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 3 times for 38 laps; C.Zilisch, 3 times for 34 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 10 laps; J.Love, 1 time for 8 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 6 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 3 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; C.Zilisch, 2; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 618; 2. A.Hill, 536; 3. S.Mayer, 518; 4. J.Love, 502; 5. C.Zilisch, 488; 6. C.Kvapil, 442; 7. B.Jones, 433; 8. J.Burton, 424; 9. S.Creed, 420; 10. R.Sieg, 418; 11. S.Smith, 415; 12. T.Gray, 411; 13. H.Burton, 400; 14. N.Sanchez, 385; 15. C.Eckes, 356; 16. D.Dye, 336.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

