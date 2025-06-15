NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 Results

Sunday At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico City. Lap length: 2.52 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen,…

Sunday

At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Mexico City.

Lap length: 2.52 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 50 points.

2. (31) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100, 44.

3. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100, 36.

4. (29) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 100, 41.

5. (5) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 100, 45.

6. (32) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 100, 31.

7. (19) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 100, 30.

8. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 100, 29.

9. (27) William Byron, Chevrolet, 100, 28.

10. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 100, 31.

11. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 100, 26.

12. (25) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 100, 28.

13. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 100, 24.

14. (18) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 100, 39.

15. (2) Ryan Preece, Ford, 100, 32.

16. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100, 29.

17. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 100, 25.

18. (20) Austin Cindric, Ford, 100, 19.

19. (10) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 100, 20.

20. (22) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 100, 17.

21. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 100, 16.

22. (7) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 100, 21.

23. (36) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 100, 0.

24. (17) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100, 13.

25. (30) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 100, 12.

26. (13) Josh Berry, Ford, 100, 11.

27. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 100, 10.

28. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100, 14.

29. (15) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 100, 11.

30. (35) Noah Gragson, Ford, 100, 7.

31. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 100, 6.

32. (37) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 99, 5.

33. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 99, 4.

34. (23) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 99, 9.

35. (24) Zane Smith, Ford, garage, 76, 2.

36. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 58, 2.

37. (11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 6, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 74.818 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 16.567 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 16 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Van Gisbergen 0-2; C.Buescher 3; A.Cindric 4; T.Gibbs 5-9; S.Van Gisbergen 10-18; R.Preece 19-22; M.McDowell 23-24; T.Gibbs 25-42; S.Van Gisbergen 43-48; C.Bell 49-51; S.Van Gisbergen 52-62; T.Gibbs 63-66; W.Byron 67; C.Bell 68; S.Van Gisbergen 69-100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Van Gisbergen, 5 times for 60 laps; T.Gibbs, 3 times for 27 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 4 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 4 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 2 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Buescher, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Cindric, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 1; R.Blaney, 1; R.Chastain, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 604; 2. K.Larson, 537; 3. C.Bell, 524; 4. C.Elliott, 500; 5. D.Hamlin, 494; 6. T.Reddick, 477; 7. R.Blaney, 466; 8. R.Chastain, 443; 9. J.Logano, 411; 10. B.Wallace, 411; 11. C.Briscoe, 393; 12. A.Bowman, 376; 13. C.Buescher, 373; 14. R.Preece, 354; 15. A.Cindric, 337; 16. M.McDowell, 330.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

