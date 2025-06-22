NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM Results

Sunday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Chase Briscoe, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 160 laps, 57 points.

2. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160, 50.

3. (20) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160, 37.

4. (2) Chris Buescher, Ford, 160, 48.

5. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160, 43.

6. (4) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 160, 31.

7. (24) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 160, 32.

8. (13) Ryan Preece, Ford, 160, 29.

9. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160, 28.

10. (19) Austin Cindric, Ford, 160, 31.

11. (25) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 160, 27.

12. (35) Josh Berry, Ford, 160, 34.

13. (11) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160, 30.

14. (7) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 160, 23.

15. (10) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 160, 22.

16. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 160, 25.

17. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 160, 20.

18. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 160, 20.

19. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 160, 18.

20. (26) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 160, 17.

21. (33) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 160, 16.

22. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 160, 15.

23. (17) Noah Gragson, Ford, 160, 14.

24. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160, 13.

25. (15) Zane Smith, Ford, 160, 17.

26. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 160, 11.

27. (31) William Byron, Chevrolet, 160, 19.

28. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 160, 9.

29. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 160, 8.

30. (30) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 160, 7.

31. (23) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 159, 6.

32. (8) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 159, 13.

33. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 140, 4.

34. (37) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, garage, 111, 0.

35. (28) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, accident, 73, 2.

36. (34) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 54, 1.

37. (29) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 41, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.204 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 4 minutes, 20 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .682 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-32; B.Keselowski 33-56; C.Hocevar 57; J.Logano 58-62; A.Bowman 63-77; R.Stenhouse 78-79; C.Hocevar 80; C.Briscoe 81-118; C.Buescher 119-120; R.Blaney 121-123; B.Keselowski 124-126; C.Briscoe 127-160

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Briscoe, 2 times for 72 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 32 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 27 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 15 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Hocevar, 2 times for 2 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 1; R.Blaney, 1; R.Chastain, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 604; 2. K.Larson, 537; 3. C.Bell, 524; 4. C.Elliott, 500; 5. D.Hamlin, 494; 6. T.Reddick, 477; 7. R.Blaney, 466; 8. R.Chastain, 443; 9. J.Logano, 411; 10. B.Wallace, 411; 11. C.Briscoe, 393; 12. A.Bowman, 376; 13. C.Buescher, 373; 14. R.Preece, 354; 15. A.Cindric, 337; 16. M.McDowell, 330.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

