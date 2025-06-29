NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart Results

Saturday At EchoPark Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 258…

Saturday

At EchoPark Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 258 laps, 51 points.

2. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 258, 45.

3. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 258, 41.

4. (23) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 258, 43.

5. (26) Erik Jones, Toyota, 258, 38.

6. (37) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 258, 36.

7. (8) Zane Smith, Ford, 258, 33.

8. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 258, 34.

9. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 258, 36.

10. (30) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 258, 33.

11. (36) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 258, 0.

12. (21) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 258, 25.

13. (39) Cody Ware, Ford, 258, 24.

14. (16) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 258, 23.

15. (5) Ryan Preece, Ford, 258, 22.

16. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 258, 0.

17. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 258, 20.

18. (32) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 257, 19.

19. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 257, 18.

20. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 257, 17.

21. (29) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 257, 16.

22. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 255, 16.

23. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 255, 14.

24. (35) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 255, 20.

25. (27) Noah Gragson, Ford, 249, 12.

26. (19) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 238, 14.

27. (17) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 234, 10.

28. (20) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 221, 9.

29. (40) David Starr, Ford, accident, 184, 0.

30. (28) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 114, 7.

31. (33) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 72, 6.

32. (2) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 70, 9.

33. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 69, 4.

34. (31) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 69, 3.

35. (10) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, accident, 69, 2.

36. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 69, 9.

37. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 69, 8.

38. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 68, 11.

39. (25) Corey LaJoie, Ford, accident, 68, 0.

40. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 56, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.441 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 34 minutes, 54 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .168 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 68 laps.

Lead Changes: 46 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Logano 0-48; A.Cindric 49-51; J.Logano 52-54; A.Cindric 55-63; C.Elliott 64-73; C.Buescher 74-76; T.Gibbs 77-85; R.Herbst 86; T.Reddick 87-88; C.Buescher 89-91; T.Gibbs 92-113; T.Reddick 114-119; A.Bowman 120-122; C.Buescher 123; A.Bowman 124-130; C.Buescher 131-134; A.Bowman 135-136; C.Buescher 137-140; A.Bowman 141-146; C.Elliott 147-149; T.Reddick 150-152; C.Elliott 153-157; T.Reddick 158-164; C.Elliott 165-171; A.Bowman 172; C.Elliott 173; A.Bowman 174-183; B.Keselowski 184-187; J.Haley 188-190; T.Gibbs 191; R.Preece 192-194; C.Elliott 195-201; B.Keselowski 202; C.Elliott 203-208; B.Keselowski 209-224; C.Elliott 225; B.Keselowski 226-237; Z.Smith 238; B.Keselowski 239-243; A.Bowman 244; B.Keselowski 245-247; Z.Smith 248-250; A.Bowman 251-252; Z.Smith 253; R.Stenhouse 254; B.Keselowski 255-258

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 2 times for 52 laps; B.Keselowski, 7 times for 45 laps; C.Elliott, 8 times for 40 laps; A.Bowman, 8 times for 32 laps; T.Gibbs, 3 times for 32 laps; T.Reddick, 4 times for 18 laps; C.Buescher, 5 times for 15 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 12 laps; Z.Smith, 3 times for 5 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Herbst, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 1; C.Elliott, 1; R.Blaney, 1; R.Chastain, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 631; 2. C.Elliott, 594; 3. K.Larson, 589; 4. D.Hamlin, 551; 5. C.Bell, 551; 6. T.Reddick, 533; 7. R.Blaney, 504; 8. R.Chastain, 458; 9. C.Buescher, 457; 10. C.Briscoe, 452; 11. J.Logano, 445; 12. A.Bowman, 444; 13. B.Wallace, 428; 14. R.Preece, 405; 15. A.Cindric, 379; 16. E.Jones, 379.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

