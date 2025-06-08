NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results

Sunday At Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200 laps, 51 points.

2. (6) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 45.

3. (8) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 34.

4. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 200, 40.

5. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

6. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 37.

7. (10) Zane Smith, Ford, 200, 30.

8. (2) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

9. (23) Ryan Preece, Ford, 200, 33.

10. (27) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 27.

11. (22) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200, 27.

12. (7) Josh Berry, Ford, 200, 31.

13. (12) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 200, 31.

14. (35) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (25) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200, 21.

17. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (26) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (30) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 200, 17.

21. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 16.

22. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 200, 15.

23. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 200, 21.

24. (18) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 15.

25. (34) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 200, 12.

26. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 200, 11.

27. (29) Noah Gragson, Ford, 200, 10.

28. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

29. (14) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 199, 17.

30. (32) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 199, 7.

31. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, 199, 15.

32. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 196, 10.

33. (33) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 146, 4.

34. (21) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 72, 3.

35. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 66, 2.

36. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 66, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 142.578 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 48 minutes, 20 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.099 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0-11; W.Byron 12-34; C.Buescher 35-47; D.Hamlin 48; C.Ware 49; R.Blaney 50-56; C.Elliott 57-75; C.Bell 76-77; W.Byron 78-109; A.Cindric 110-119; W.Byron 120-147; C.Hocevar 148; Z.Smith 149-150; C.Hocevar 151-181; W.Byron 182-196; D.Hamlin 197-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 4 times for 98 laps; C.Hocevar, 2 times for 32 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 19 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 13 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 11 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 10 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 7 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 5 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Ware, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 1; R.Blaney, 1; R.Chastain, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 576; 2. K.Larson, 535; 3. D.Hamlin, 494; 4. C.Bell, 480; 5. C.Elliott, 464; 6. T.Reddick, 460; 7. R.Blaney, 427; 8. R.Chastain, 414; 9. J.Logano, 395; 10. B.Wallace, 383; 11. C.Briscoe, 363; 12. C.Buescher, 342; 13. A.Bowman, 335; 14. R.Preece, 322; 15. K.Busch, 322; 16. A.Cindric, 318.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

