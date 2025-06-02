NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 Results

Sunday At Nashville Superspeedway Lebanon, Tenn. Lap length: 1.33 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 300…

Sunday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 300 laps, 54 points.

2. (26) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 300, 39.

3. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300, 53.

4. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 42.

5. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300, 48.

6. (12) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 300, 31.

7. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 300, 36.

8. (28) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300, 29.

9. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 300, 37.

10. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300, 34.

11. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 27.

12. (25) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 300, 25.

13. (27) Zane Smith, Ford, 300, 27.

14. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 300, 23.

15. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300, 27.

16. (32) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 300, 21.

17. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 300, 28.

18. (16) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300, 24.

19. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 300, 18.

20. (17) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 300, 17.

21. (8) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 300, 19.

22. (35) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 300, 15.

23. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 300, 14.

24. (37) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 300, 13.

25. (23) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 300, 12.

26. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 299, 11.

27. (36) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 299, 10.

28. (19) Ryan Preece, Ford, 299, 9.

29. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 299, 8.

30. (20) Josh Berry, Ford, 299, 9.

31. (22) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 299, 6.

32. (18) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 299, 5.

33. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 297, 4.

34. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 297, 0.

35. (39) Chad Finchum, Ford, 288, 2.

36. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188, 1.

37. (33) Corey Heim, Toyota, accident, 130, 0.

38. (30) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 112, 1.

39. (13) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 110, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.067 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 5 minutes, 29 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.830 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0-39; D.Hamlin 40; T.Reddick 41-46; R.Blaney 47-70; C.Briscoe 71-82; D.Hamlin 83-92; T.Reddick 93; R.Blaney 94-107; D.Hamlin 108-166; W.Byron 167; D.Hamlin 168; R.Blaney 169-188; J.Logano 189-198; R.Blaney 199-247; D.Hamlin 248-255; A.Cindric 256-257; A.Dillon 258-265; B.Keselowski 266-268; R.Blaney 269-300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 5 times for 139 laps; D.Hamlin, 5 times for 79 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 51 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 10 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 8 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 7 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 2 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; W.Byron, 1; R.Blaney, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 547; 2. K.Larson, 499; 3. C.Bell, 459; 4. D.Hamlin, 443; 5. C.Elliott, 442; 6. T.Reddick, 429; 7. R.Blaney, 417; 8. J.Logano, 380; 9. R.Chastain, 377; 10. B.Wallace, 343; 11. C.Briscoe, 342; 12. A.Bowman, 334; 13. A.Cindric, 303; 14. C.Buescher, 297; 15. K.Busch, 291; 16. R.Preece, 289.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

