Myles Creighton has a 59 for another sub-60 round at the Wichita Open

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Myles Creighton of Canada chipped in for birdie on the 18th hole Saturday to become the 15th player with a 59 or lower on the Korn Ferry Tour, the second score of 59 in three days at the Wichita Open.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart had a 59 in the opening round at Crestview Country Club.

Creighton had 12 birdies and one bogey, on the par-3 eighth hole on a day when the wind gusted to 38 mph. Crestview is 6,910 yards and plays to a par 70, with both par 5s just over 500 yards and two of the par 4s measuring at under 350 yards.

It was the second time in two years at a Korn Ferry Tour event that two players had sub-60 rounds in the same week. Cristobal Del Solar of Chile set the Korn Ferry Tour record with a 57 in the opening round of the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia. The next day, Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa shot 59. Neither went on to win the tournament.

There have 18 sub-60 rounds on tours around the world since 2023, including a 59 on the PGA Tour this year by Jake Knapp at the Cognizant Classic.

Creighton shared the lead with Quade Cummins (67) at 15-under 195. Dumont de Chassart was tied for 17th at 8 under, following his 59 with rounds of 70 and 73.

