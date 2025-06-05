Moise Kean adds to Italy’s woes as he withdraws from World Cup qualifiers with injury

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy was hit by a new injury blow when forward Moise Kean withdrew from the squad…

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy was hit by a new injury blow when forward Moise Kean withdrew from the squad on Thursday for World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Moldova.

Italy defenders Alessandro Buongiorno and Mattia Gabbia had already left the training camp with injuries this week. The latter was replaced by Daniele Rugani.

Kean returned to Fiorentina “due to a muscle problem he picked up in yesterday’s session,” according to a brief statement on X.

Italy was also already without Francesco Acerbi, who turned down his callup to the national team.

The 25-year-old Kean is coming off the best season of his career with 25 goals across all competitions for Fiorentina since joining from Juventus last July.

His tally of 19 goals in Serie A was bettered only by Italy teammate Mateo Retegui for Atalanta.

Kean has scored seven times in 21 matches for Italy, including two against Germany in March as the Azzurri fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

Italy faces Erling Haaland and Norway on Friday then Moldova four days later.

It’s Italy’s first qualifiers for 2026 and the Azzurri are already trailing group leader Norway, which has a full six points and a plus-seven goal differential after beating Moldova 5-0 and Israel 4-2.

