Mitchell leads Indiana against Dallas after 20-point showing

Indiana Fever (7-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-12, 1-8 Western Conference) Dallas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana Fever (7-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-12, 1-8 Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fever -4; over/under is 169

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Dallas Wings after Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points in the Fever’s 85-75 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings have gone 2-5 in home games. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Paige Bueckers averaging 6.0.

The Fever have gone 3-4 away from home. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 39.9 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 12.1.

Dallas is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 83.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 85.1 Dallas allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 79.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Fever: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Fever: None listed.

