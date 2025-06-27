Mitch Keller wins for first time since March, Bryan Reynolds hits 3-run HR as Pirates rout Mets 9-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched 5 1/3 innings to end his 15-start winless streak and Bryan Reynolds hit a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched 5 1/3 innings to end his 15-start winless streak and Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run home run as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 9-1 on Friday night.

Keller (2-10) allowed one run and five hits to win for the first time since his first start of the season on March 28 at Miami. It was the longest single-season winless streak in franchise history.

Reynolds’ homer off Blake Tidwell, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, came in the sixth inning and traveled 402 feet into the right-field stands, extending the Pirates’ lead to 8-1.

Juan Soto accounted for the Mets’ run with his 20th home run in the fourth inning.

Mets left-hander David Peterson (5-4) had his second straight rough start, allowing five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Last Sunday, Peterson gave up five runs in four innings at Philadelphia.

Before that, Peterson had allowed three runs or fewer in 12 of 14 starts this season.

The Pirates opened the scoring with four runs off Peterson in the second inning. Jared Triolo, Alexander Canario, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Tommy Pham drove in runs in consecutive plate appearances.

Canario and the Mets’ Brett Baty each had two doubles.

The Pirates had lost eight of their last 11 games before the opener of the three-game series. The Mets had won their previous two games after dropping 10 of 11.

The start of the game was delayed by 21 minutes due to rain.

Key moment

Triolo’s line-drive single to left field scored the first run.

Key stat

Keller’s last home win came last July 8, also against the Mets. He was 0-10 in his previous 16 starts at PNC Park.

Up next

Mets RHP Paul Blackburn (0-2, 6.62 ERA) will face LHP Bailey Falter (6-3, 3.59) on Saturday.

