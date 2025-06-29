Mitch Garver and Mariners beat Rangers in 12 as all 3 games of series go extra innings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer in the 12th and drove in four runs, and the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer in the 12th and drove in four runs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 on Sunday to win a series in which all three games went to extra innings.

The Mariners took a 3-1 lead in the 10th on RBI singles by Donovan Solano and Garver, but Corey Seager’s two-run shot pulled the Rangers even. The Mariners won the series opener 7-6 in 12 before dropping the middle game 3-2 in 10.

It was the first time three games in the same series for Texas went to extra innings since all four at Seattle in September 2002. The Mariners won the first three games of that series before the Rangers took the finale.

Seattle played three straight extra-inning games for the second time this season. The Mariners are 6-7 in extra-inning games, one behind Boston for most in the majors.

Solano put Seattle ahead 4-3 in the 12th on a groundout that third baseman Josh Jung couldn’t get out of his glove, allowing automatic runner Luke Raley to score. On the next pitch from Cole Winn (0-1), Garver’s fourth homer went 437 feet into the second deck in left field.

Seager’s tying homer was his 10th, an opposite field shot to left center off Carlos Vargas.

Trent Thornton (2-0) gave up Seager’s sacrifice fly in the 12th, striking out two in his two innings.

Key moment

Texas rookie left fielder Alejandro Osuna threw out Cal Raleigh at home during Seattle’s two-run 10th. Without that, Seager’s shot couldn’t have tied the score in the bottom of the inning.

Key stat

Four of the past five Texas games have gone to extra innings, and the Rangers have played a league-high five since June 14. Before that, they set franchise records by playing the first 70 games this year without going to extra innings and 95 in a row going back to 2024.

Up next

The Mariners return from their second 10-day road trip in a month to face Kansas City on Monday. RHP George Kirby (1-4, 5.40 ERA) is set to start. The Rangers continue a six-game homestand on Monday against Baltimore, with LHP Patrick Corbin (4-7, 4.24) set to start.

This story has been corrected to show that Seager’s sacrifice fly was in the 12th inning. A previous version stated that it was in the 10th.

