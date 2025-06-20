Minnesota takes on Los Angeles following Williams’ 20-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (4-9, 3-8 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (11-1, 10-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (4-9, 3-8 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (11-1, 10-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx faces the Los Angeles Sparks after Courtney Williams scored 20 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 76-62 win against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference play is 10-1. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.6.

The Sparks have gone 3-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles allows 86.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Los Angeles allows. Los Angeles averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won 101-78 in the last meeting on June 14. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 32 points, and Kelsey Plum led the Sparks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Lynx. Williams is averaging 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Azura Stevens is averaging 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 82.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.