Minnesota hosts Indiana following Mitchell’s 32-point game

Indiana Fever (8-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (14-2, 11-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Minnesota Lynx after Kelsey Mitchell scored 32 points in the Fever’s 94-86 victory against the Dallas Wings.

The Lynx have gone 8-0 at home. Minnesota is the top team in the Western Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 6.0.

The Fever are 4-4 on the road. Indiana is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Minnesota averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Lynx and Fever meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 12.9 points, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 18.9 points for the Fever. Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

