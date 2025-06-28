Minnesota hosts Connecticut following overtime win

Connecticut Sun (2-14, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (13-2, 11-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (2-14, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (13-2, 11-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Connecticut Sun after the Lynx took down the Atlanta Dream 96-92 in overtime.

The Lynx are 7-0 on their home court. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 84.2 points and is shooting 46.5%.

The Sun are 1-8 in road games. Connecticut has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.

Minnesota’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 71.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 74.9 Minnesota gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lynx won 76-70 in the last matchup on May 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 13 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Saniya Rivers is averaging 6.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun. Tina Charles is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Sun: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sun: Marina Mabrey: out (knee).

