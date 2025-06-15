Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals meet in game 4 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (37-34, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-34, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (37-34, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-34, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (4-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -126, Cardinals +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee is 38-34 overall and 22-15 in home games. The Brewers are 24-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis has a 37-34 record overall and a 15-20 record in road games. The Cardinals have gone 26-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has eight doubles and four home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 12 for 41 with two triples and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 44 RBIs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 9 for 28 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (toe), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

