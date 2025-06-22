Mickey Moniak’s 3-run homer helps MLB-worst Rockies avoid sweep with 4-2 win over D-backs

DENVER (AP) — Mickey Moniak hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run fifth inning, Antonio Senzatala won his second…

DENVER (AP) — Mickey Moniak hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run fifth inning, Antonio Senzatala won his second straight start, and the major league-worst Colorado Rockies snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Rockies (18-60) avoided the worst record through 78 games in the modern era. The 1907 St. Louis Cardinals and 1932 Detroit Tigers also went 18-60.

Moniak hit a first-pitch changeup from Brandon Pfaadt (8-5) 385 feet down the right-field line to make it 4-2. It was his second homer of the three-game series and 11th of the season.

Senzatela (3-10) gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had won once in 14 starts before beating Washington on Tuesday.

Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs for the D-backs, who were attempting to move three games over .500 for the first time since May 20.

Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez doubled to extend his extra-base hit streak to four games. He is 10 for 18 with four homers, two doubles and nine RBIs over that stretch.

Seth Halvorsen retired Ketel Marte on a fly ball with a runner on second in the ninth for his sixth save, and the Rockies’ Tyler Freeman extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games.

Pfaadt has given up 22 earned runs in his last 18 innings.

Key moment

Moniak appeared to be sitting on Pfaadt’s changeup, one of nine he threw to left-handed hitters.

Key stat

The Rockies’ bullpen gave up one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings

Up next

Diamondbacks: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4, 5.93 ERA) is to oppose White Sox RHP Shane Smith (3-4, 2.85) in the first of a three-game series at Chicago.

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (3-8, 6.11) will start Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

