Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies (43-30, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-42, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-1, 2.32 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Marlins: Adam Mazur (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -195, Marlins +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Miami has a 15-21 record in home games and a 29-42 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 19-17 record on the road and a 43-30 record overall. The Phillies have gone 20-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Wagaman has 14 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Marlins. Agustin Ramirez is 11 for 44 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner leads the Phillies with a .308 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 23 walks and 34 RBIs. Alec Bohm is 14 for 41 with two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Dane Myers: day-to-day (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

