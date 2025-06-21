Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (34-40, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (30-44, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10…

Atlanta Braves (34-40, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (30-44, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (3-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -149, Marlins +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Miami has a 16-23 record at home and a 30-44 record overall. The Marlins are 17-37 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta has a 12-25 record in road games and a 34-40 record overall. The Braves have hit 79 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agustin Ramirez leads the Marlins with 11 home runs while slugging .458. Xavier Edwards is 12 for 41 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 49 RBIs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 17 for 33 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

