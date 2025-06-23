Mexico wins CONCACAF Gold Cup group after 0-0 draw against Costa Rica

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mexico tied Costa Rica 0-0 on Sunday night to win Group A of the CONCACAF Gold…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mexico tied Costa Rica 0-0 on Sunday night to win Group A of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and will play Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals.

Mexico’s Santiago Giménez appeared to score on a bicycle kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time but the goal was disallowed by Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar following a video review.

Giménez appeared to be offside when Luis Chávez lofted the ball into the penalty area after exchanging taps with Carlos Rodríguez on a free kick. Orlando Galo’s headed clearance attempt went in front of the goal to Giménez, who overhead kick beat goalkeeper Keylor Navas, plus-three to plus-two.

Mexico, unbeaten in 10 Gold Cup matches against Costa Rica, finished even with the Ticos at seven points but won the group on goal difference.

“We’re growing, although not at the speed I’d like,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said. “It was a good game for us that didn’t end with a victory. We’re happy with the performance. I have nothing to reproach my players for.”

El Tri, which defeated the Dominican Republic and Suriname in their first two matches, will play Saudi Arabia on Saturday at Glendale, Arizona, while the Costa Ricans will face the United States the following day in Minneapolis.

Costa Rica will be missing four regular starters. Forward Manfred Ugalde, who has three goals in the tournament, and midfielder Carlos Mora are suspended for yellow-card accumulation. Defender Ariel Lassiter has a fractured left hand and forward Warren Madrigal a broken left leg.

“It was a difficult match, we said so beforehand. It was very close, and we knew it would be that way,,” Costa Rica coach Miguel Herrera said. “We still have things to fix, but we have a very good team, for me the best in the region.”

Ugalde, assessed a yellow card against the Dominican Republic, received another yellow in the 83rd for charging into Rodríguez and elbowing him near the center circle. The two yellows result in a one-game suspension.

Mexico had 70% possession and had a 13-5 advantage in shots, including 4-0 in shots on target.

Costa Rica’s Alonso Martínez put a 25-yard shot off the crossbar while falling in the 67th.

