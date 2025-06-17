Mets rotation loses Tylor Megill for at least 1 month with right elbow sprain

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets lost a member of their rotation for at least one month on Tuesday…

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets lost a member of their rotation for at least one month on Tuesday when right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves the team would wait for inflammation in Megill’s elbow to decrease before being able to determine the severity of the injury.

Mendoza says the “best-case scenario” is the inflammation goes away in as few as seven days. “Then we’re looking at four to five weeks,” Mendoza said.

Megill is the second Mets starter to land on the IL in four days. Right-hander Kodai Senga was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a right hamstring strain. The strain is considered mild and Senga will be shut down for two weeks before being re-evaluated.

The 29-year-old Megill is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 14 starts. Mendoza says the team likely will find a spot starter to fill Megill’s next start on Friday at Philadelphia. The rotation could have more options soon as the team is awaiting the returns of Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) from injuries.

Right-hander Justin Garza was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Megill’s roster spot on Tuesday. Mendoza said Montas and Manaea would not be among the pitchers considered for Friday’s start. Montas will make his fifth minor league start on Friday with Syracuse and could then be ready to come off the injured list.

Megill lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his last start, an 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday. He gave up seven hits and six runs, three earned.

Megill was 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 16 games, including 15 starts, in 2024.

Manaea reported for spring training with a strained right oblique and made his first rehab appearance on June 6. His next rehab appearance is scheduled for Friday with Syracuse.

The Mets had two players begin minor league injury rehabilitation stints on Tuesday. Left-hander Brooks Railey, recovering from Tommy John surgery in May 2024, began his rehab with Single-A St. Lucie. Third baseman Mark Vientos (right hamstring strain) began his rehab with Syracuse.

