Mets look to stop 6-game slide, play the Phillies

New York Mets (45-30, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (45-30, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Blade Tidwell (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.76 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -244, Mets +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to end a six-game skid with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 45-30 record overall and a 24-13 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

New York has a 45-30 record overall and an 18-20 record in road games. The Mets have hit 93 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 34 RBIs while hitting .300 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 17 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 40 extra base hits (22 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Brandon Nimmo is 12 for 41 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mets: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Mets: Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.