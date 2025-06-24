Mets bring home losing streak into matchup with the Braves

Atlanta Braves (36-41, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (46-33, second in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (36-41, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (46-33, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (2-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Mets: Frankie Montas (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets aim to break their four-game home slide with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

New York has a 27-11 record in home games and a 46-33 record overall. The Mets are 24-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has gone 14-26 on the road and 36-41 overall. The Braves are 15-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 14 doubles and 17 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 34 extra base hits (19 doubles and 15 home runs). Ronald Acuna is 16 for 33 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 1-9, .215 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Braves: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.