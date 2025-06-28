Mercury face the Aces on 6-game win streak

Las Vegas Aces (7-8, 3-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (12-4, 6-4 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (7-8, 3-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (12-4, 6-4 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury comes into a matchup against Las Vegas Aces as winners of six straight games.

The Mercury are 6-4 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference action is 3-6. Las Vegas has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

Phoenix averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 80.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the 79.0 Phoenix gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 76-70 on June 15. Satou Sabally scored 22 points to help lead the Mercury to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Mercury. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 21.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, two steals and 2.8 blocks for the Aces. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Aces: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Alexa Held: out (chest).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

