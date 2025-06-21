Mercury beat Sky 107-86, set franchise record with 17 3-pointers

CHICAGO (AP) — Sami Whitcomb hit five of the Mercury’s franchise-record 17 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Kahleah Copper…

CHICAGO (AP) — Sami Whitcomb hit five of the Mercury’s franchise-record 17 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Kahleah Copper scored 16 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 107-86 on Saturday.

Kalani Brown hit a 3 — the second of the 6-foot-7 center’s career — with 25.6 seconds left to break the Mercury’s previous record of 16.

Six different Phoenix players hit at least two 3-pointers, tying the WNBA single-game record.

Angel Reese finished with nine points and a career-low two rebounds for the Sky.

Phoenix set a season high for points in a game and has won five in row, including an 89-81 win over defending WNBA champion New York on Thursday, for the first time since the Mercury won 10 straight in 2021.

Satou Sabally scored 15 points for the Mercury and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and eight assists. Brown and Kitija Laksa added 11 points apiece.

Chicago has lost five of six. Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere led the Sky with 17 points apiece.

Phoenix made 35 of 68 shots from the field, 17 of 35 from 3-point range, 20 of 24 from the free-throw line and finished with 25 assists.

LYNX 82, SPARKS 66

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 15 of her season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, Courtney Williams added 18 points and Minnesota beat Los Angeles for its third straight win.

Napheesa Collier did not play for the Lynx (12-1). The 2024 WNBA defensive player of the year, Collier left early in the third quarter of Minnesota’s 76-62 win over Las Vegas on Tuesday and did not return.

McBride made 9 of 13 from the field, 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and Williams finished with six assists and four steals. Maria Kliundikova had 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Minnesota.

Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a 3-pointer that gave the Sparks a 59-58 lead with 7:43 remaining in the game. Kliundikova answered with a layup 24 seconds later, McBride added a 3-pointer and a three-point play and Williams made a pull-up jumper with 4:48 left that gave Minnesota a nine-point lead. Dearica Hamby made a layup to cut the deficit to seven before Alanna Smith and McBride hit 3s 31 seconds apart about a minute later.

Kelsey Plum scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half, including a layup with 0.2 second left in the second quarter that gave the Sparks a 35-34 lead at halftime. Hamby finished with 13 points and four steals and Azura Stevens had 11 points and nine rebounds.

