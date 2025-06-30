Medvedev loses at Wimbledon in another first-round Grand Slam exit

LONDON (AP) — Ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev is out of another Grand Slam tournament in the first round after losing to…

LONDON (AP) — Ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev is out of another Grand Slam tournament in the first round after losing to 64th-ranked Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at Wimbledon on Monday.

The 2.01-meter (6-foot-6) Russian, a semifinalist at the All England Club the last two years, also exited the French Open in the first round. And that followed a second-round loss at the Australian Open to 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien.

“For the moment, I’m not that worried,” said Medvedev, who is ranked No. 9. “If I finish the year somewhere around (No.) 15 in the world, maybe I will be more worried. For the moment, I am not.”

The last time Medvedev lost consecutive Grand Slam first-round matches was in 2017 — at Melbourne Park in his major tournament debut, followed by Roland-Garros.

Medvedev lost in five sets to Cameron Norrie in Paris this year. In 2023, the Russian was seeded No. 2 at Roland-Garros and lost in the first round to Thiago Seyboth Wild, a qualifier who was ranked 172nd at the time.

