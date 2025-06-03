McCullers outduels Skenes for 1st win since 2022 as Astros blank Pirates 3-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six sparkling innings for his first win since 2022, and Christian Walker and…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six sparkling innings for his first win since 2022, and Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes hit late home runs as the Houston Astros beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.

McCullers (1-1) won a tight duel with Pirates ace Paul Skenes, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven. It was his first win since Sept. 21, 2022, at Tampa Bay.

The right-hander missed the past two seasons because of injuries, then was winless in his first five starts this year after being activated from the injured list on May 4.

Skenes (4-6) was nearly as dazzling in defeat, giving up one run and three hits in eight innings. He struck out eight and walked one as the Pirates lost for the third time in four games.

Skenes’ record is two games under .500 despite a 2.05 ERA.

Walker hit a first-pitch sweeper from Skenes into the left-field bleachers with one out in the seventh to break a scoreless tie. It was the first baseman’s eighth home run this season.

Paredes added a two-run shot in the ninth, his 12th, off Dennis Santana.

Shawn Dubin, Bryan Abreu and Josh Hader worked an inning apiece to complete the four-hitter. Hader his converted all 16 of his save opportunities this season.

Houston won the opener of a three-game series for its seventh victory in nine games.

The Astros pitched their sixth shutout of the year. The Pirates have been blanked 10 times in 61 games.

Key moment

With the Pirates down 1-0 and runners on first and second with one out in the eighth, Oneil Cruz grounded into a forceout. Then he was caught stealing to end the inning.

Key stat

Skenes has pitched at least eight innings three times in his two-year career and the Pirates have lost all three games.

Up next

Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.62 ERA) starts Wednesday night for Houston against fellow rookie right-hander Mike Burrows (0-1, 8.64).

