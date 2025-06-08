Maxwell’s grand slam highlights Arkansas super regional win eliminating defending champ Vols 11-4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Logan Maxwell had three hits, including a game-breaking grand slam, and Arkansas defeated defending national champion…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Logan Maxwell had three hits, including a game-breaking grand slam, and Arkansas defeated defending national champion Tennessee 11-4 on Sunday to sweep the best-of-three Fayetteville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series for the 12th time.

The Razorbacks had a 3-1 lead with two outs in the fourth inning when Maxwell hit a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall. That was more than enough for third-seeded Arkansas to advance to Omaha, Nebraska.

Arkansas (47-13) will face the winner of the Baton Rouge Super Regional between LSU and West Virginia.

Tennessee (46-18), the No. 14 overall seed, only had two hits when they lost to their SEC rivals 4-3 on Saturday.

The Vols almost became just the third team from their conference to finish a super regional with fewer than 10 total hits. With two hits in the eighth and two in the ninth, including a two-run home run by pinch hitter Jay Abernathy, they finished with eight.

Charles Davalan had a two-run homer in the third for Arkansas. Tennessee got one back in the bottom of the inning, but Maxwell’s big bash broke it open in the fourth.

Tennessee pitchers walked four batters, all in the seventh inning, including two with the bases loaded to fall behind 10-1.

Cole Gibler (3-1) got the win in relief. Tennessee starter Liam Doyle (10-4) took the loss.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.