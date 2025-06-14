Matthew Boyd has been a key performer in his 1st season with the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are on top of the NL Central with a depleted rotation. The quiet consistency…

The quiet consistency of Matthew Boyd is a major reason for their success.

Boyd has pitched at least six innings and allowed three earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 14 starts with his new team. The left-hander tossed six innings of one-hit ball in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“He continues to just do an excellent job and put us in position to win games,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Chicago is missing three key starting pitchers because of injuries. Shota Imanaga could return by the end of June, but Justin Steele is out for the season after he had elbow surgery. Javier Assad is trying to come back from an oblique issue.

Amid those issues with the rotation, Boyd just keeps sailing along for the Cubs — particularly at Wrigley Field. He is 6-0 with a 2.25 ERA in six home starts this year.

“Pitching at Wrigley is really special,” Boyd said. “Getting to play in this environment, every outing, you know, you go out there, there’s so much energy from the fans. It feels like a playoff-type outing. I’m really grateful to call it home right now.”

The 34-year-old Boyd finalized a $29 million, two-year contract with Chicago in December. His late grandfather, John Boyd, grew up in Chicago and was a big Cubs fan.

Matthew Boyd had Tommy John surgery in June 2023, but he returned last year with Cleveland and went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with the Guardians. He also made three postseason starts for the AL Central champions, allowing one run while striking out 14 in 11 2/3 innings.

“He’s got a lot of different ways to get guys out, whether it’s the fastball, the changeup, slider, curveball,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “It’s kind of a little bit of a funky arm slot. He’s a true pro in ways that he wants to get guys out. So you know when he’s out there you know you got a chance to win the game. … He’s been awesome for us.”

The only hit Boyd allowed on Saturday was Andrew McCutchen’s one-out drive in the first inning for his seventh homer. He retired 14 in a row after McCutchen went deep.

“You just go keep pitching, right?” Boyd said. “Whether it’s a home run or a walk or even a strikeout, something good, you just continue to go out and keep doing what you expect of yourself when the ball’s in your hand.”

Tommy Pham broke up the string when he reached on a leadoff walk in the sixth, but Boyd promptly picked him off.

Boyd has picked off a baserunner in a career-high three consecutive games, tying Rick Sutcliffe and Bill Hands for the franchise record. He has a major league-high six on the season, one more than Yankees left-hander Max Fried.

Boyd said Bellevue College coach Mark Yoshino in Washington taught him his pick-off move when he was a kid.

“It’s always been something I’ve put a focus on. … It’s something that you just want to stay sharp on,” Boyd said. “You don’t want to fall into weird patterns.”

