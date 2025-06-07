Matt Chapman hits 2-run HR in 9th to give Giants 3-2 win over Braves

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the San…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Heliot Ramos singled with one out against Braves reliever Pierce Johnson (1-3). After Wilmer Flores popped out, Chapman homered to left for his 12th of the season.

It spoiled a stellar start by Atlanta’s Bryce Elder, who allowed a run and three hits while striking out 12 in eight innings. The Braves lost their sixth straight.

Giants starter Logan Webb gave up two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out 10 — his fourth double-digit effort of the season.

Tyler Rogers (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

Flores had a solo homer to give the Giants a 1-0 lead in the fourth, and Michael Harris went deep to tie fort the Braves in the fifth. Harris’ shot came one pitch after Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Marcell Ozuna beat out a potential double play with the bases loaded and one out as Ronald Acuña Jr. scored the go-ahead run.

Key moment

With the Giants down to their final out, Chapman squared up an 88 mile-per-hour curveball from Johnson on a 1-1 count in the middle of the strike zone to give San Francisco its second straight walk-off win over Atlanta.

Key stat

The Giants played in their fifth straight one-run game and won their fourth in a row.

Up next

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (3-4, 3.18 ERA) will start the series finaley against Braves RHP Spencer Strider (0-4, 5.68).

