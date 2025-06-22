Marte leads Diamondbacks against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-60, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-60, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (8-4, 5.26 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-10, 6.72 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -200, Rockies +165; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies after Ketel Marte had four hits against the Rockies on Saturday.

Colorado has gone 7-29 in home games and 17-60 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Arizona has a 19-19 record on the road and a 39-37 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 17-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 14 home runs while slugging .514. Mickey Moniak is 13 for 32 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 13 doubles, nine triples and 20 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor is 17 for 41 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.