Marlins host Philadelphia Phillies, look to stop home losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (43-29, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (28-42, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (6-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.61 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -200, Marlins +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to break their five-game home losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Miami has a 14-21 record at home and a 28-42 record overall. The Marlins have a 15-35 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Philadelphia has gone 19-16 in road games and 43-29 overall. The Phillies have a 29-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agustin Ramirez leads the Marlins with 21 extra base hits (11 doubles and 10 home runs). Otto Lopez is 10 for 39 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 22 home runs while slugging .538. Max Kepler is 7 for 26 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 6-4, .275 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Dane Myers: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

