Marlins bring win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

Miami Marlins (35-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-40, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10…

Miami Marlins (35-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-40, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 6.69 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (8-5, 5.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -172, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will attempt to continue a five-game win streak with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 41-40 overall and 20-19 at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .448 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Miami has an 18-21 record on the road and a 35-45 record overall. The Marlins have a 30-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 56 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 15 for 35 with two doubles, six home runs and 15 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 28 extra base hits (12 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs). Agustin Ramirez is 11 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Corbin Carroll: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.