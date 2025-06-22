Marlins and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (35-40, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (30-45, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday, 1:40…

Atlanta Braves (35-40, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (30-45, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-8, 6.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Marlins +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Miami has gone 16-24 at home and 30-45 overall. The Marlins have a 13-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta is 35-40 overall and 13-25 on the road. The Braves are 15-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards leads the Marlins with a .277 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, 27 walks and 15 RBIs. Dane Myers is 13 for 33 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 18 doubles and 15 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 18 for 33 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.