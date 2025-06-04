Marlins aim to stop losing streak in matchup with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (11-50, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (23-36, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 12:10…

Colorado Rockies (11-50, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (23-36, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-8, 5.72 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-5, 5.84 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -152, Rockies +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies after losing three in a row.

Miami has a 14-19 record at home and a 23-36 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Colorado has a 5-28 record in road games and an 11-50 record overall. The Rockies have gone 5-11 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers has eight doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 15 for 37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Beck has eight doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 17 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Rockies. Tyler Freeman is 12 for 33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.10 ERA, even run differential

Rockies: 2-8, .203 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ezequiel Tovar: day-to-day (side), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

