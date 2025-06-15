Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert will start Monday against Red Sox

SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Logan Gilbert will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start for the Seattle Mariners…

SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Logan Gilbert will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start for the Seattle Mariners on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, manager Dan Wilson told reporters Sunday morning.

Gilbert, 28, has been on the IL since April 26 because of a right elbow flexor strain. He has made three appearances for Triple-A Tacoma as part of a rehab assignment, going 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 ⅔ innings.

This season, Gilbert is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in six starts for the Mariners, striking out 44 and walking six in 30 1/3 innings.

Gilbert was sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, when he went 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA. He has made at least 32 starts each of the past three seasons, and is 42-31 with a 3.55 ERA in five major league seasons.

Gilbert’s return should aid a Seattle rotation that has struggled while dealing with injuries this season. Mariners starters have a 4.09 ERA this season, which is tied for 18th-best in the majors. Last year, Seattle’s rotation had the lowest ERA in the league.

