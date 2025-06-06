Manny Machado homers again as Padres defeat Brewers 2-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Machado homered for a second straight game and five San Diego pitchers combined on a four-hit…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Machado homered for a second straight game and five San Diego pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Padres defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Friday night.

Machado’s eighth-inning homer off Grant Anderson was his ninth of the season. It came one day after he hit his 350th career homer in a 3-2 loss at San Francisco, making him the 33rd player to reach that milestone in his age-32 season or earlier. Machado turns 33 on July 6.

San Diego’s other run came when Luis Arraez singled home Tyler Wade in the third.

Wandy Peralta (3-0) earned the win after replacing starter Randy Vásquez and striking out Christian Yelich to strand runners on second and third in the fifth. Robert Suarez retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his MLB-leading 20th save in 22 opportunities.

Vásquez walked four while striking out two and allowing two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick (3-5) struck out six and gave up one run, four hits and three walks in six innings. The 26-year-old rookie lowered his ERA to 2.84.

The Brewers left runners in scoring position in the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Key moment

After Jackson Chourio and Yelich hit consecutive two-out singles in the seventh, Adrian Morejon struck out William Contreras to preserve San Diego’s 1-0 lead. Machado then provided the Padres some insurance when he led off the eighth by sending an 0-2 pitch inside the left-field foul pole.

Key stat

The Brewers left 10 men on base and went 1 of 9 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

RHP Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.47 ERA) starts for the Padres and LHP José Quintana (4-1, 2.77) pitches for the Brewers when this three-game series continues Saturday.

