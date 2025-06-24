Manaea’s return to injury-depleted Mets rotation delayed by elbow issue

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Sean Manaea complained of elbow discomfort following his most recent minor league rehab outing,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Sean Manaea complained of elbow discomfort following his most recent minor league rehab outing, and his return to New York’s injury-depleted rotation will be delayed.

Manaea had an MRI on Monday that showed a bone chip in his left elbow. He received a cortisone shot and was shut down from throwing for two to three days.

“They’re telling me that he should be fine for the rest of the year. But again, we’ll see what happens there,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday.

New York’s top starter last season, Manaea has been sidelined since spring training by a right oblique strain. After a gradual progression, the left-hander pitched well for 5 1/3 innings last Friday at Triple-A Syracuse — retiring his final 15 batters — and was expected to come off the 60-day injured list in early July after making one more rehab start this week.

Instead, he was returned from his rehab assignment Tuesday and won’t pitch in the minors again until at least next week.

“After what just developed here after the last outing, we’ve got to take it one outing at a time,” Mendoza said.

The skidding Mets had been counting on Manaea’s impending return to help replenish a rotation minus ace Kodai Senga (right hamstring strain) and fellow right-hander Tylor Megill (elbow sprain). They are among nine New York pitchers on the injured list.

“I can’t express how excited I am. I feel like I’m so close. And having something like this is very unfortunate,” Manaea said. “But I know we’re doing everything we can to make it right.”

Manaea, 33, went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts and a career-high 181 2/3 innings last season to help the Mets reach the National League Championship Series. He re-signed with the club as a free agent for $75 million over three years.

“It’s not exactly how I wanted to start this contract out. It’s very frustrating,” Manaea said. “I felt like I’ve been doing all the right things. The oblique — it sucks. It’s not fun. I wish to be out there very bad. At the end of the day, I can’t really think too much on it other than just do all the things I can do to get back out there and help.”

Manaea said he began feeling discomfort late in Friday’s outing, but it didn’t prevent him from pitching.

“Just felt a little sore after the game. Just kind of didn’t really recover after that,” he explained. “I thought it was just normal soreness. But next day it wasn’t as good.”

He was very thankful the MRI showed nothing too serious.

“I feel a lot better. I had a day to kind of let everything settle in. Feels significantly better than it did the past few days,” Manaea said.

Still, he knows surgery to remove the bone chip could be a possibility.

“Just trying to get through my next start,” Manaea said. “Never dealt with anything like this before. This is definitely something new for me. I hope I’m not, like, just grinding every single outing. Hope this thing kind of subsides.”

The team did get a starter back Tuesday, when veteran Frankie Montas was reinstated from the 60-day IL to start against Atlanta in his Mets debut.

Right-handed reliever Chris Devenski was optioned to Triple-A following Monday night’s 3-2 loss to the Braves, and designated hitter Jesse Winker (right oblique strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The goal is for Winker to begin a minor league rehab assignment by the end of this weekend, Mendoza said. He’s been out since getting hurt on May 4.

“He’s going to need at-bats, that’s for sure,” Mendoza said. “I’m not anticipating this being just a couple of games.”

Third baseman Mark Vientos (right hamstring strain) was scheduled to play at least two more rehab games with Syracuse on Tuesday and Wednesday before potentially returning to the Mets’ lineup. He’s been on the 10-day IL since June 3.

“We’ll see how he feels after that, and we’ll have a decision there,” Mendoza said.

The 32-year-old Montas, sidelined all season by a right lat strain, signed a $34 million, two-year contract as a free agent in December. He was roughed up in six minor league rehab appearances, compiling a 12.05 ERA over 18 2/3 innings while giving up eight homers in 14 1/3 innings at Triple-A.

But the right-hander was effective in his first major league start this year, throwing five shutout innings. He struck out five — including Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. twice on 96 mph heaters.

“I thought he was good. I thought the ball was coming out well,” Mendoza said. “Got groundballs there, threw strikes. He looked strong. He gave us a chance. … If we get a guy like that, he’s going to help us, and that’s why he’s here.”

Montas was removed with a 3-0 lead after 80 pitches on a 97-degree night at Citi Field. The bullpen promptly gave up five runs in the sixth, however, and the Mets lost 7-4.

“When I was in the minors, I was just trying to get my pitches in, get my pitch count, work on my pitches,” Montas said. “Trying to get ready for when I get my opportunity up here.”

New York has dropped 10 of 11 to fall 1 1/2 games behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

Elsewhere, the Mets said catcher Francisco Alvarez was removed from Tuesday night’s game with Syracuse at Rochester because of dizziness. Alvarez was demoted to Triple-A on Sunday.

