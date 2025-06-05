Man United wants striker Mbeumo as Amorim looks to add to Cunha transfer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has made a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, a person familiar with the…

The person spoke on the condition of confidentiality because United has not publicly declared its interest.

The 20-time English league champion is planning to overhaul a team that has just come off its worst season in the Premier League era and missed out on qualification for any European competition.

United coach Ruben Amorim has identified his forward line as an area in need of major improvement.

A deal has already been agreed for Brazil forward Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo would add further strength to an attack that had the fifth worst scoring record in the Premier League.

English media said a bid of 55 million pounds ($74.8 million) was made for Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international had 20 goals last season. By comparison, United strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored just 18 between them in all competitions.

Amorim is trying to turn United’s fortunes around after 12 years without winning the league.

He has made a fast start to his rebuilding plans, with a deal for Cunha and a move for Mbeumo within weeks of the season ending.

He has previously described his team as perhaps the worst in United’s history and last month he apologized to fans for a “disastrous” season.

United ended the campaign in 15th — its lowest finish in the modern era and just three places above the relegation zone. United also set unwanted club records for the most losses in a Premier League season and the lowest points total.

