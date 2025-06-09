Man City signs left back Aït-Nouri from Wolves ahead of Club World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City signed Algeria left back Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton for a reported fee of 37…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City signed Algeria left back Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton for a reported fee of 37 million euros ($42 million) on Monday.

City has been deploying center backs Nathan Ake and, more recently, Josko Gvardiol at left back in recent seasons but now has a specialist option in Aït-Nouri, who is a very attacking full back.

The 24-year-old Aït-Nouri joined Wolves from French team Angers in 2020.

“City are one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he said, “and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true.”

His contract at City runs to 2030 and he will be available for the new-look, 32-team Club World Cup, which starts on Saturday.

City is in the same group as Juventus, Al Ain and Wydad Casablanca and its first match is on June 18.

