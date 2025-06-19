Maikel Garcia homers to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 6-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Maikel Garcia homered and drove in four runs, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Maikel Garcia homered and drove in four runs, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Garcia capped Kansas City’s four-run third inning with a three-run drive for his career-best eighth homer. He also tripled in Bobby Witt Jr. in the eighth.

Garcia’s three hits matched a season high, and his four RBIs equaled a career best.

The Royals have taken the first two in their three-game set at Texas following an 0-6 homestand that matched their longest losing streak of the season.

Kris Bubic (6-4) earned his first win since May 19. He allowed nine hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings, throwing a season-high 101 pitches.

Carlos Estévez pitched a perfect ninth inning for his AL-best 20th save.

Patrick Corbin (4-6) allowed four runs over five innings for the Rangers, who have dropped two straight following a four-game win streak.

Texas opened a 2-0 lead in the first on Wyatt Langford’s RBI double and Adolis García’s run-scoring single. It closed 4-3 in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Josh Jung and Jake Burger.

Sam Haggerty had three hits for the Rangers, matching a career high.

Texas played its second consecutive game without infielder Josh Smith, who is sidelined with a minor hamstring issue.

Key moment

Lucas Erceg, the second of four Kansas City relievers, got Adolis García to ground into a double play with runners on the corners to end the seventh inning.

Key stat

Texas was 5 for 13 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine on base.

Up next

Kansas City goes for the sweep Thursday with RHP Michael Wacha (3-6, 3.38 ERA). Texas will go with a bullpen game, starting with RHP Shawn Armstrong (2-1, 2.90).

