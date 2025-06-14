Luciano Acosto scores 2 goals, Dallas snaps 6-game skid, beats Sporing KC 4-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored two goals, his first multi-goal game of the season and the fourth…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored two goals, his first multi-goal game of the season and the fourth of his career, on Saturday night to help FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 4-2 to snap a six-game winless streak.

Maarten Paes — known simply as “Maarten” — had three saves for Dallas.

Acosta converted from the penalty spot in the 59th minute and gave Dallas (5-6-6) a 4-2 lead when he scored a goal in the 82nd.

Shapi Suleymanov opened the scoring in the eighth minute when he blasted a shot from near the right corner of the area inside the back post to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead.

Petar Musa put away a one-touch shot from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 11th. The 27-year-old played a pass down the right side to Shaq Moore, who played a first-touch cross back to a charging Musa for the finish.

After Musa had his shot from the right side of the area parried by goalkeeper John Pulskamp, Bernard Kamungo tapped the rebound into a wide-open net from point-blank range.

Kansas City played a man down after Khiry Shelton was shown his second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Santiago Muñóz capped the scoring in stoppage time. The 22-year-old has scored both of his two career MLS goals in the past three games.

Kansas City (4-10-4) has lost back-to-back games following a four-game unbeaten streak.

Dallas beat Sporting 2-1 at home on March 29.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.