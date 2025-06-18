LSU capitalizes on big break in 9th for a 6-5 walk-off win over Arkansas for CWS finals berth

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jared Jones hit a line drive that glanced off a glove for the winning run moments…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jared Jones hit a line drive that glanced off a glove for the winning run moments after LSU got a big break to tie the game, and the Tigers posted a 6-5 walk-off victory over SEC rival Arkansas on Wednesday night to advance to the College World Series finals.

The Tigers (51-15) will play for their second national championship in three years when they square off against Coastal Carolina in the best-of-three finals starting Saturday. The Chanticleers locked up their spot with an 11-3 win over Louisville on Wednesday.

It’s been quite a turnaround for Jones, who struck out five times in the Tigers’ 4-1 win over Arkansas in their CWS opener. In the last two games, he’s 5 for 9 with six RBIs and two homers.

“I’ve spent so much time and effort in this sport throughout my life,” Jones said. “My parents have sacrificed so much to get me to this point. And my teammates, I was up sixth or seventh in the ninth inning, so there had to be a lot that had to go right for us to put me in that position. I’m just super grateful for it all and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Arkansas (50-15) took a two-run lead in the top of the ninth on Justin Thomas’ tie-breaking single and looked ready to force a second bracket final against the Tigers on Thursday. Instead, the Razorbacks’ season ended in heartbreak in Omaha again.

The Tigers beat Arkansas for the fourth time in five meetings this season, including 4-1 last Saturday in the teams’ CWS opener. They are 5-0 all-time in CWS meetings with the Razorbacks.

LSU put two men on base with one out in the bottom of the ninth against Cole Gibler (3-2). Steven Milam grounded to short, and Wehiwa Aloy opted to get the lead runner at third rather than try for a game-ending double play.

“I talked to him about it,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “He felt he moved too far to his right to turn it.”

Luis Hernandez came up and sent a hard liner to left. Charles Davalan slipped as he broke for the ball and it deflected off his right shoulder. Davalan chased the ball down as Ethan Frey and Milam scored easily.

“It was hit hard obviously, and it was hooking and sinking,” Van Horn said. “It looked like Charles slipped taking off for it and when he took off he lost sight of it.”

Jones, whose team-best 22nd homer of the season had tied it 3-all in the eighth, shot a line drive up the middle that bounced off second baseman Cam Kozeal’s glove. Hernandez scored from second ahead of the throw home, setting off an LSU celebration in center field.

LSU coach Jay Johnson said the moment was reminiscent of two years ago when Tommy White’s 11th-inning, walk-off homer against Wake Forest sent the Tigers to the finals against Florida.

“I said this literally probably two years ago to the day, the walk-off homer, Tommy against Wake Forest, I felt something in my body I’ve never felt before. Greatest moment in my life,” Johnson said. “It now has a tie for first, with the ninth inning with Jared Jones, line drive over the second baseman’s head. And Luis Hernandez, hustling around second base.”

Jacob Mayers (2-0), the fourth LSU pitcher, worked two-thirds of an inning for the win. Zac Cowan gave the Tigers a season-long 5 1/3 innings in his second start of the season and allowed one run on four hits. He walked none and struck out six.

Gut-wrenching losses in Omaha are nothing new for Arkansas. The Razorbacks were one out away from winning the 2018 national championship in the second game of the finals against Oregon State. What should have been a game-ending pop foul dropped between three Arkansas fielders. Oregon State went on to win that game and the next to take the title.

This was Arkansas’ 12th CWS appearance and eighth under Van Horn, and the Razorbacks are tied with Clemson and North Carolina for second-most trips to Omaha without winning the title. Florida State is first at 24.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.