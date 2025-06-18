LSU 6, Arkansas 5

Arkansas LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 34 6 10 6…

Arkansas LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 34 6 10 6 Davalan lf 5 1 0 0 Curiel lf/cf 5 0 2 0 W.Aloy ss 5 1 1 0 Frey dh 4 2 1 0 Maxwell rf 3 0 2 0 Milam ss 4 2 0 0 Helfrick c 4 1 1 2 Hernandez c 3 1 1 2 Kozeal 2b 4 0 1 0 Jones 1b 5 1 3 2 K.Aloy dh 4 0 0 0 J.Pearson rf/lf 3 0 1 0 Robinett 1b 4 1 1 0 Stanfield cf 2 0 0 0 Iredale 3b 3 1 1 0 Brown ph/rf-cf 1 0 1 2 Thomas Jr. cf 4 0 2 2 Dickinson 2b 3 0 1 0 Braswell III 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Pearson ph-3b 1 0 0 0

E_Robinett, Hernandez, Jones. 2B_Iredale (11), Curiel (20), Frey (14), Hernandez (11), Dickinson (14). HR_Helfrick (15), Jones (22). RBI_Helfrick 2 (38), Thomas jr. 2 (38), Hernandez 2 (33), Jones 2 (76), Brown 2 (48).

Arkansas 000 100 022 — 5 LSU 000 002 013 — 6

IP H R ER BB SO

Arkansas Beidelschies 5 3 2 2 1 9 Gaeckle 3 4 1 1 2 4 Gibler L 0 2/3 2 3 3 1 1 Jimenez 0 1 0 0 0 0

LSU Cowan 5 1/3 4 1 1 0 6 Noot 1 0 0 0 0 1 Shores 2 4 4 3 0 2 Mayers W 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

