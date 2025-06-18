Live Radio
Home » Sports » LSU 6, Arkansas 5

LSU 6, Arkansas 5

The Associated Press

June 18, 2025, 10:38 PM

Arkansas LSU
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 34 6 10 6
Davalan lf 5 1 0 0 Curiel lf/cf 5 0 2 0
W.Aloy ss 5 1 1 0 Frey dh 4 2 1 0
Maxwell rf 3 0 2 0 Milam ss 4 2 0 0
Helfrick c 4 1 1 2 Hernandez c 3 1 1 2
Kozeal 2b 4 0 1 0 Jones 1b 5 1 3 2
K.Aloy dh 4 0 0 0 J.Pearson rf/lf 3 0 1 0
Robinett 1b 4 1 1 0 Stanfield cf 2 0 0 0
Iredale 3b 3 1 1 0 Brown ph/rf-cf 1 0 1 2
Thomas Jr. cf 4 0 2 2 Dickinson 2b 3 0 1 0
Braswell III 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Pearson ph-3b 1 0 0 0

E_Robinett, Hernandez, Jones. 2B_Iredale (11), Curiel (20), Frey (14), Hernandez (11), Dickinson (14). HR_Helfrick (15), Jones (22). RBI_Helfrick 2 (38), Thomas jr. 2 (38), Hernandez 2 (33), Jones 2 (76), Brown 2 (48).

Arkansas 000 100 022 5
LSU 000 002 013 6
IP H R ER BB SO
Arkansas
Beidelschies 5 3 2 2 1 9
Gaeckle 3 4 1 1 2 4
Gibler L 0 2/3 2 3 3 1 1
Jimenez 0 1 0 0 0 0
LSU
Cowan 5 1/3 4 1 1 0 6
Noot 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shores 2 4 4 3 0 2
Mayers W 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up