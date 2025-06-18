LSU 6, Arkansas 5

|Arkansas
|
|
|
|
|
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|
|Davalan lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Curiel lf/cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|W.Aloy ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frey dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Maxwell rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Milam ss
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Helfrick c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hernandez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kozeal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|K.Aloy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Pearson rf/lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robinett 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stanfield cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iredale 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brown ph/rf-cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Thomas Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Dickinson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Braswell III 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Pearson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Robinett, Hernandez, Jones. 2B_Iredale (11), Curiel (20), Frey (14), Hernandez (11), Dickinson (14). HR_Helfrick (15), Jones (22). RBI_Helfrick 2 (38), Thomas jr. 2 (38), Hernandez 2 (33), Jones 2 (76), Brown 2 (48).
|Arkansas
|000
|100
|022
|—
|5
|LSU
|000
|002
|013
|—
|6
|Arkansas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beidelschies
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Gaeckle
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Gibler L
|0
|2/3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Jimenez
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cowan
|5
|1/3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Noot
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shores
|2
|
|4
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Mayers W
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.