LSU 5, Coastal Carolina 3

LSU Coastal Carolina ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 34 3 8 3 Curiel lf 5 0 1 2 Bodine c 4 0 0 0 Frey dh 5 0 3 1 Alexander lf 4 0 2 0 Milam ss 5 0 1 0 Barthol 2b 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 3 1 0 0 Mitchell 3b 4 0 0 0 Jones 1b 5 1 1 0 Pado rf 4 0 1 0 Hernandez c 3 1 0 0 Thorndyke 1b 3 0 0 0 Stanfield cf 4 1 1 2 Mihos dh 4 1 3 1 Dickinson 2b 3 1 2 0 Dooley ss 3 1 0 0 Braswell III 3b 2 0 1 0 Sykes cf 4 1 2 2

E_Barthol, Mitchell. 2B_Frey (16). HR_Mihos (4), Sykes (5). RBI_Curiel 2 (57), Frey (51), Stanfield 2 (33), Mihos (23), Sykes 2 (41).

LSU 001 400 000 — 5 Coastal Carolina 010 000 200 — 3

IP H R ER BB SO

LSU Eyanson W 6 1/3 7 3 3 1 9 Shores S 2 2/3 1 0 0 0 4

Coastal Carolina Morrison L 3 2/3 6 5 5 1 2 Johnson 2 1/3 1 0 0 1 3 Horn 2 2 0 0 1 3 Lynch 1 1 0 0 0 1

