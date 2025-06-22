LSU 5, Coastal Carolina 3

|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|Coastal Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Curiel lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bodine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frey dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Alexander lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Milam ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barthol 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mitchell 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pado rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Thorndyke 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanfield cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mihos dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Dickinson 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dooley ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Braswell III 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sykes cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
E_Barthol, Mitchell. 2B_Frey (16). HR_Mihos (4), Sykes (5). RBI_Curiel 2 (57), Frey (51), Stanfield 2 (33), Mihos (23), Sykes 2 (41).
|LSU
|001
|400
|000
|—
|5
|Coastal Carolina
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eyanson W
|6
|1/3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Shores S
|2
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Coastal Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morrison L
|3
|2/3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Johnson
|2
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Horn
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Lynch
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.